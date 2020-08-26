Evangelion's Yoshiyuki Sadamoto Designs Hachiko for Virtual Shibuya Event

Neon Genesis Evangelion and Summer Wars character designer Yoshiyuki Sadamoto is designing Shibuya's iconic dog Hachiko for an event that will take place in on the Virtual Shibuya online platform. The design will be unveiled at Hachiko's inauguration as Virtual Shibuya's mayor, an event which is scheduled to take place in late October.

Virtual Shibuya is a platform officially recognized by the city of Shibuya. It was opened in May as a form of support for Shibuya's creative and commercial culture, which has been suffering from the economic effects of COVID-19. Hachiko was chosen to be Virtual Shibuya's mayor because a statue of the loyal dog Hachiko, situated near Shibuya's Scramble Crossing, is considered an integral part of the city.

Virtual Shibuya is part of the Shibuya 5G Entertainment Project, which seeks to modernize Shibuya's technology. The project is being supported by the You Make Shibuya crowdfunding campaign, which will run on Campfire until September 6. The campaign incentivizes people to financially support the city of Shibuya by offering them the right to participate in limited-time virtual events such as the ambassador's inauguration ceremony, along with Hachiko-themed merchandise.

"I am am very happy that Hachiko, who has continuously watched over this city, is going to be the mayor of Virtual Shibuya," said Shibuya mayor Ken Hasebe, who is also acting as Virtual Shibuya's second-in-command. "Thank you to everyone who has participated in the You Make Shibuya crowdfunding campaign. Let's become first-generation citizens of Virtual Shibuya together. I humbly ask for your support."

Virtual Shibuya can be accessed through the VR social media service Cluster via VR headset, smartphone, or computer.

Source: Comic Natalie