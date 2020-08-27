Sword Art Online's Kirito, Eugeo Inspire Necklace

Sword Art Online: Alicization 's Kirito and Eugeo are inspiring a double ring necklace signifying their bond. Jewelry and accessory maker U-TREASURE is releasing a silver necklace based on Kirito's Night Sky Sword and Eugeo's Blue Rose Sword. The patterns of the two swords are woven together into a double ring.

This latest line of premium merchandise is notable for focusing on the male characters and their relationship. The majority of Sword Art Online 's premium merchandise so far has focused on the female characters, although Kirito got a shop to himself earlier this month.

The necklace can be ordered from U-TREASURE's online shop for 18,700 yen (approximately US$176) until September 15. It will ship in Japan from late December.

Source: Comic Natalie