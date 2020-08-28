NIJISANJI VTuber Agency Opens Recruitment for 'Creators' for Official English YouTube Channel

NIJISANJI's official English Twitter account announced on Thursday that it has opened recruitment for "creators" for the official English YouTube channel.

According to the recruitment notice, "all types of creators" are accepted for consideration. Applicants are asked about their experience in animation, video editing, illustration, image editing, music composition, voice acting, translation, proofreading, and 2D and 3D modeling. The application deadline is September 30.

The NIJISANJI project launched in 2018 and is run by Ichikara Inc. It is one of Japan's largest Virtual YouTuber projects, hosting over a hundred VTubers. The official English YouTube channel launched in June.

Source: NIJISANJI official English account