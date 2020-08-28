Voice Actor Yūki Ono Announces Birth of His First Child

36-year-old voice actor Yūki Ono announced in a blog post on Friday that he has fathered his first child, a healthy boy. His full blog post is translated below:

My son was just born as my first child.

Things have finally settled down around us, so I can now make this announcement.

In the midst of all the troubles in the world right now, my son was born healthy. I want to raise him tenderly with the help of my wife.