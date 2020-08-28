Interest
Voice Actor Yūki Ono Announces Birth of His First Child
posted on by Kim Morrissy
36-year-old voice actor Yūki Ono announced in a blog post on Friday that he has fathered his first child, a healthy boy. His full blog post is translated below:
I have an announcement for you all.
My son was just born as my first child.
Things have finally settled down around us, so I can now make this announcement.
In the midst of all the troubles in the world right now, my son was born healthy. I want to raise him tenderly with the help of my wife.
I will continue to do my utmost every day as a breadwinner and as a voice actor, so I humbly ask for your continued support.
In 2017, Ono revealed that he had already been married for seven years. He stated he had not previously reported the news because his wife is not in the industry, and he apologized for the late timing of the announcement.
Ono's anime roles include Boarding School Juliet's Romio Inuzuka, Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma's Isami Aldini, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable's Jōsuke Higashikata, Kuroko's Basketball's Taiga Kagami, and Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs' Kogarashi Fuyuzora.