Interest
Mimikyu Merchandise with 'Antique' Designs Featured in New Pokémon Prize Lottery
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
Mimikyu fans rejoice!
Ichiban Kuji recently unveiled a new lottery campaign centering around the Ghost and Fairy-type Pokémon Mimikyu. Named "Pokémon Mimikyu's Antiquities", the campaign will offer a line of lottery prizes consisting of various Mimikyu-themed merchandise that all feature elegant, antique-style designs, which is sure to please both Mimikyu and antique lovers alike.
The full lineup is as follows:
B Prize: Mimikyu Plush
C Prize: Teacup & Saucer set
D Prize: Floormat
E Prize: Antique Glass Plate
F Prize: Design Towel
G Prize: Metal Charms
Finally, the "last one" prize is a plush featuring Mimikyu in its Busted form
The campaign debuts on September 19 and will run in bookstores, TSUTAYA, Animate, Pokémon Centers, hobby shops, game centers and other retailers. Each attempt at the lottery will cost 650 yen including taxes.
Source: Nijimen