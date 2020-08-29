Mimikyu Merchandise with 'Antique' Designs Featured in New Pokémon Prize Lottery

Mimikyu fans rejoice!

Ichiban Kuji recently unveiled a new lottery campaign centering around the Ghost and Fairy-type Pokémon Mimikyu. Named "Pokémon Mimikyu's Antiquities", the campaign will offer a line of lottery prizes consisting of various Mimikyu-themed merchandise that all feature elegant, antique-style designs, which is sure to please both Mimikyu and antique lovers alike.

The full lineup is as follows:

A Prize: Mimikyu Pocket Watch B Prize: Mimikyu Plush C Prize: Teacup & Saucer set D Prize: Floormat E Prize: Antique Glass Plate F Prize: Design Towel G Prize: Metal Charms Finally, the "last one" prize is a plush featuring Mimikyu in its Busted form

The campaign debuts on September 19 and will run in bookstores, TSUTAYA , Animate , Pokémon Centers, hobby shops, game centers and other retailers. Each attempt at the lottery will cost 650 yen including taxes.

Source: Nijimen