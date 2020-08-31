Singer T.M. Revolution Announces Marriage

Partner is a person outside the entertainment industry

49-year-old singer and actor Takanori Nishikawa (stage name T.M. Revolution ) announced on his Twitter account Saturday that he has gotten married. His partner is a person he has been seeing for a long time who is not involved with the entertainment industry, and he is refraining from sharing her name or photo.

"As always, I will hold my gratitude towards everyone dear to me as I push forward in both the public and private sphere. I humbly ask for your continued guidance and encouragement. I hope for your understanding regarding why I made this announcement through text during these times," he wrote, alluding to circumstances around COVID-19 and how he also made the announcement through fax.

The date of his marriage announcement was August 29, the anniversary of his mother's death.

Nishikawa has performed theme songs for Soul Eater , Mobile Suit Gundam Seed , D.Gray-man , Rurouni Kenshin , and others. He and Golden Bomber 's Shō "Kirisho" Kiryūin are performing a new arrangement of the opening theme song for the currently airing Pokémon Journeys: The Series .

In 1999, Nishikawa married singer and PUFFY member Yumi Yoshimura , and they divorced in 2002.

