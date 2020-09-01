RetroCrush's Magical Idol Pastel Yumi Stream Credits Unauthorized Fansub

Johnny English Subs is credited for episode 20, translator says he was not contacted beforehand

Digital Media Rights' RetroCrush anime streaming service credited the fansubber Johnny English Subs on episode 20 of its Magical Idol Pastel Yumi stream. The fansubber, who had previously distributed an unofficial English fan translation based on the official French titles, told ANN that he was not contacted by RetroCrush regarding his translation.

RetroCrush announced on May 1 that it had acquired the license to the Magical Idol Pastel Yumi series, and it debuted on the same day. In response to the announcement, Johnny English Subs posted a blog post declaring that he would remove the fansubbed videos from MEGA and IRC, and that he would not seed the files anymore.

RetroCrush provided Anime News Network with the following comment:

Studio Pierrot provided us with master and subs for what they had available from their previous attempt at getting the title released, but the entire series hadn't been fully subbed. So we received a number of subs from them along with scripts for subtitle creation. We hired someone to work on this series and another series we acquired, and were unaware that they sourced fansubs for these Yumi eps.

Studio Pierrot 's 1986 Magical Idol Pastel Yumi ( Mahō no Idol Pastel Yumi ) anime revolves around Yumi Hanazono (voiced by Mariko Shiga ), the daughter of owners of a flower shop. Although she does not have good grades, she loves to draw, and aims to become a manga artist. However, she is given a magical wand that can bring her creations to life by the elves Kakimaru ( Miina Tominaga ) and Keshimaru ( Yuriko Fuchizaki ) when she protects a flower from being stepped on. Although the power can also cause problems, she uses it to help her and her friends in everyday life.

Magical Idol Pastel Yumi previously streamed on the Anime Sols from 2013 until the service ended in in 2015. The company attempted to crowdfund a home video release of the first 13 episodes.

RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service available in the United States and Canada. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV , and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers. The service launched in March with 12 titles, added eight anime titles in June, premiered 10 anime titles in July, and added seven titles in August. A free ad-supported television (FAST) version of RetroCrush launched through the STIRR streaming service on July 23.

The service plans to include a library of content that "hasn't had proper streaming releases outside of Japan."

RetroCrush 's streaming partners include Discotek Media , TMS , NHK , Studio Pierrot , AMG, and Happinet, among others.

Source: Email Correspondence, additional reporting by Lynzee Loveridge