Precure Collaborates with Real Tokyo Girls Collection Fashion Festival

To commemorate the release of the Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious One Day) anime film, the Precure franchise is collaborating with the Tokyo Girls Collection (TGC) 2020 Autumn/Winter Online fashion festival.

Since its inception in 2004, the children's television anime franchise has appealed to young girls and their dreams. The anime released a key visual for the collaboration showing Cure Grace, Cure Star, and Cure Yell on the TGC runway.

An online store, which will open on September 5, will sell merchandise using illustrations of the three generations of Precures drawn specifically for the event. The goods will also be sold in Precure Pretty Store branches throughout Japan within the year.

Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi will open in Japan on October 31. The new film features characters from Healin' Good Precure , Hugtto! Precure , and Star ☆ Twinkle Precure .

Source: Comic Natalie via Otakomu