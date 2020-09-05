Ads focus on Passion Category idols Riamu Yumemi, Shin Satō

The [email protected] Cinderella Girls : Starlight Stage mobile rhythm game released two new animated television commercials to celebrate its 5th anniversary on Thursday. The 15-second ads focus on Passion Category idols Riamu Yumemi and Shin Satō enjoying their summer with pool, beach, and idol activities.

Cygames and Bandai Namco Studios launched The [email protected] Cinderella Girls : Starlight Stage mobile game for Android and iOS devices in 2015. The free-to-play game is a spin-off of the earlier mobile game The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , which inspired a television anime that ran for two seasons. The game celebrated its third anniversary with a cruise ship outing.

