The [email protected] Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage Releases 5th Anniversary Anime Commercials
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Ads focus on Passion Category idols Riamu Yumemi, Shin Satō
The [email protected] Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage mobile rhythm game released two new animated television commercials to celebrate its 5th anniversary on Thursday. The 15-second ads focus on Passion Category idols Riamu Yumemi and Shin Satō enjoying their summer with pool, beach, and idol activities.
Shin Satō ver.:
Cygames and Bandai Namco Studios launched The [email protected] Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage mobile game for Android and iOS devices in 2015. The free-to-play game is a spin-off of the earlier mobile game The [email protected] Cinderella Girls, which inspired a television anime that ran for two seasons. The game celebrated its third anniversary with a cruise ship outing.
[Via Otakomu]