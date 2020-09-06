Tegami Bachi: Letter Bee Creator Draws Poster for Closet Film

Hiroyuki Asada , the creator of PEZ and Tegami Bachi: Letter Bee , has drawn the poster for the 2020 film Closet.

Directed by Takehiro Shindo, Closet is a human drama centering around Tasuku, a young man who, whilst recuperating from a traffic accident, starts a new job as a "cuddler" that entails being a companion in sleep for lonely patrons in Tokyo that are willing to pay for human warmth and comfort.

The film opens on October 30 at Tokyo's Theatre Shinjuku and other locations throughout Japan. Previously, it premiered at the 2020 CineQuest Film & Creativity Festival, and was also nominated for the Best Feature Film category in both the International Film Festival Cologne and Paris Play Film Festival. Check out the subtitled trailer for the film below:

Hiroyuki Asada is best known for his manga Tegami Bachi: Letter Bee , which initially launched in Shueisha 's Monthly Shonen Jump in 2006, briefly serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump after the magazine ended, migrated to Jump Square on 2007 and finally ended its run on November 2015. The manga inspired an anime special in 2008 as well as two television series in 2009 and 2010 that were both streamed by Crunchyroll and later licensed by Sentai Filmworks . Asada has also provided the character designs for Cheer Boys!! and, more recently, the 2019 anime adaptation of Dororo .

