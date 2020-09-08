Singer DAIGO, Actress Keiko Kitagawa Announce Birth of Their 1st Child

The singer DAIGO ( DAIGO Naitō) and actress Keiko Kitagawa announced the birth of their first child on their blogs on Monday. Both artists announced that they had given birth to a healthy baby girl and thanked everyone who has supported and helped them.

Regarding her return to acting, Kitagawa stated that she will make a separate announcement at a different time.

DAIGO and Kitagawa met during a drama they appeared in together in 2011, and in 2016 they announced their marriage. When asked at a press conference in January 2016 about how many children he wanted, DAIGO responded that he wanted "one, two, or three." In December the same year when he made his debut as a picture book writer, DAIGO was asked if he ever wanted to show his children his books, he responded, "That would be wonderful were I to have a child. But for now we're happy as a childless couple."

DAIGO has performed various theme songs for Detective Conan ( Case Closed ) as part of the BREAKERZ group, and for Cardfight!! Vanguard: Legion Mate-Hen as part of the Bushi★7 unit. As a solo artist he performed the second opening theme song for Cardfight!! Vanguard: Link Joker Hen .

Kitagawa debuted in the live-action Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon series as Sailor Mars. She appeared in the 2006 movie The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift , and has since then played roles in many television dramas and films, such as the live-action adaptation of Ai Yazawa 's Paradise Kiss manga, and the My Little Nightmare ( Akumu-chan ) series.