One Piece Ladies Suit Up in Wedding Dresses For a Year

Nami, Vivi's dresses have been revealed so far in 12-part project

Wedding information service Placole Wedding is collaborating with One Piece on a year-long project where the manga's ladies suit up in wedding dresses. A new illustration will be revealed every month for 12 months, each showing a One Piece lady wearing an original wedding dress.

The first reveal was Nami in August, and Vivi's illustration was revealed on Friday.

Placole Wedding is also holding a coloring competition every month on Twitter and Instagram, with the current competition focusing on Vivi. An original icing cookie set and a clear file will be given to the winner, and clear files will given to 100 other participants. The template for Vivi's dress can be downloaded from the collaboration website, and entries will be accepted until September 15.

Source: Comic Natalie (Link 2)