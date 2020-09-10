Zombie Land Saga's Real-Life Model Locale Damaged By Typhoon

The former Mitsubishi Gōshi Kaisha Karatsu Branch Honkan, a cultural property within Saga Prefecture's Karatsu City and the model for the Western-style house in the Zombie Land Saga anime series, suffered damage from Typhoon No. 10 on Monday. A part of the roof and the window glass were damaged from the strong winds.

According to the NHK, the typhoon injured 96 people and caused one death as of Monday. Nearly 430,000 homes in the Kyushu region, where the Saga Prefecture is located, were left without power.

Originally built in 1908, Mitsubishi Gōshi Kaisha would eventually become the huge Mitsubishi Corporation , but its Karatsu branch oversaw the company's primary business in shipbuilding, insurance, internal trading, and mining during the Meiji era. The building was previously preserved as the Karatsu City Museum of History and Folklore but it was closed in 2003. The building was opened to the public on November 25, 2018.

The Zombie Land Saga anime has made extensive efforts to help promote tourism in the Saga Prefecture; even Saga's own governor has gotten on board with cosplay and reenacting scenes from the anime.

The Zombie Land Saga anime premiered on October 4, 2018. The anime follows Sakura Minamoto, who dreams of being an idol, but is hit by a car and wakes up as a zombie. A man named Kōtarō Tatsumi appears and tells her he's recruiting her into an idol group made up of zombies, dead girls he has "recruited" from several eras of Japanese history. The series is getting a sequel titled Zombie Land Saga Revenge.

Image via: STA3816 [CC BY-SA 4.0], from Wikimedia Commons

Source: Saga Shimbun LIVE