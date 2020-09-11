Interest
The [email protected] Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage Gets 5th Anniversary Anime PV
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The [email protected] franchise's official YouTube account released an animated promotional video on Thursday for the new "Go Just Go!" song, which commemoratesThe [email protected] Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage mobile game's 5th anniversary.
The video is animated by CloverWorks. Hideki Nagamachi (The [email protected] Cinderella Girls episode director) served as director, while Masato Anno (Flying Witch, Slow Start) was the animation character designer and chief animation director.
Earlier this month, the game released 15-second television commercials focusing on Passion Category idols Riamu Yumemi and Shin Satō, also animated by the same team at CloverWorks. Since then, subsequent ads have also been released, focusing on Yui Ohtsuki, Karen Hojo, and Shiki Ichinose.
Shin Satō ver.:
Yui Ohtsuki ver.:
Karen Hojo ver.:
Shiki Ichinose ver.:
Cygames and Bandai Namco Studios launched The [email protected] Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage mobile game for Android and iOS devices in 2015. The free-to-play game is a spin-off of the earlier mobile game The [email protected] Cinderella Girls, which inspired a television anime that ran for two seasons. The game celebrated its third anniversary with a cruise ship outing.
Source: The [email protected] official website