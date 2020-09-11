animates 'Go Just Go!' music video along with series of 15-second TV ads

The [email protected] franchise's official YouTube account released an animated promotional video on Thursday for the new "Go Just Go!" song, which commemorates The [email protected] Cinderella Girls : Starlight Stage mobile game's 5th anniversary.

The video is animated by CloverWorks . Hideki Nagamachi ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls episode director) served as director, while Masato Anno ( Flying Witch , Slow Start ) was the animation character designer and chief animation director.

Earlier this month, the game released 15-second television commercials focusing on Passion Category idols Riamu Yumemi and Shin Satō, also animated by the same team at CloverWorks . Since then, subsequent ads have also been released, focusing on Yui Ohtsuki, Karen Hojo, and Shiki Ichinose.

Riamu Yumemi ver.: Shin Satō ver.: Yui Ohtsuki ver.: Karen Hojo ver.: Shiki Ichinose ver.:

Cygames and Bandai Namco Studios launched The [email protected] Cinderella Girls : Starlight Stage mobile game for Android and iOS devices in 2015. The free-to-play game is a spin-off of the earlier mobile game The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , which inspired a television anime that ran for two seasons. The game celebrated its third anniversary with a cruise ship outing.