Gun Girls Meet in Girls' Frontline Smartphone Game Collaboration with Gunslinger Girl

The Japanese version of the Girls' Frontline Chinese smartphone role-playing game launched a collaboration event with the Gunslinger Girl: Il Teatrino anime on September 11 after the game concluded its maintenance. The stories of the two properties feature some similarities; in a sense, they are both about young girls with semi to fully mechanical bodies who are made to fight with guns in a callous world.

The Japanese YouTube account of Girls' Frontline released a promotional video for the collaboration on August 28:

In the lead up to the collaboration's launch, the game's official Japanese website has released images of the featured Gunslinger Girl characters. These characters will be introduced as collectible and playable units during the event.

The Chinese version of the game held the event from July 25 to August 20.

Girls' Frontline first launched in mainland China in May 2016. An English version was released in May 2018, and a Japanese version was released in August 2018 under the title Dolls Frontline .

The Gunslinger Girl: Il Teatrino anime premiered in January 2008. It is the second Gunslinger Girl television anime, which is based on Yu Aida 's manga by the same name.

