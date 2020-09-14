Poupelle of Chimney Town Anime Film Holds Voice Actor Auditions Through LINE LIVE App

The anime film of Akihiro Nishino 's Poupelle of Chimney Town ( Entotsu-chō no Poupelle ) picture book is holding voice actor auditions through the LINE LIVE video livestreaming app for a male and female actor. The winning male applicant will land the role of the chimney sweeper, while the winning female applicant will play Antonio's mother.

Preliminary entries ran from September 5 to 10. The first round of selections will take place from September 12 to 17, while the second round will take place from September 19 to 27. The winning voice actors will participate in the voice recording sessions that are scheduled to take place in Tokyo in October and November.

For details on the application process, check the audition page on LINE LIVE.

The anime film by Studio 4°C ( Children of the Sea ) is scheduled to release in Japan in December. The story is set in a town surrounded by a wall that stands 4,000 meters (about 2.5 miles) tall. Because the town is full of chimneys, the air is always full of smoke. No one in the town knows what the sky looks like. On the night of the town's Halloween festival, a deliveryman accidentally drops the heart he is supposed to deliver. He cannot find the heart in the smoke and gives up. However, the heart continues to beat where it fell in the town of chimneys.

