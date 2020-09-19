NSFW Dakimakura Covers of Uzaki-chan's Titular Mother and Daughter Now Available

Hobby Japan appears to be appealing to a broader spectrum of preferences among fans of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! with the release of suggestive dakimakura (hug pillow) covers of not just the series' protagonist, Hana Uzaki, but also her mother, Tsuki Uzaki. The illustrations on both covers are officially drawn by Manabu Kurihara , the character designer of the anime series.

Another Kurihara-illustrated dakimakura cover of Hana Uzaki called “Sugoi Babumi” was previously announced to be bundled with the "Complete Limited Edition Version" of the Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Blu-ray volume. The current release by Hobby Japan is different, however, and features two new illustrations of Hana: one featuring her famous T-shirt and the other with her dressed in a bunny suit.

Preview pictures of the covers are included below, but bear in mind that they can be NSFW

Both of these covers can now be pre-ordered for 13,200 yen (US$126) each on Hobby Japan 's online store.

The anime of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! premiered on July 10 and is currently streaming on Funimation .

