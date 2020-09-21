Studio Ghibli Releases Film Screenshot Gallery for Free Personal Use

Studio Ghibli released an extensive gallery of screenshots from various films on its website on Friday. The notice included a personal signed message by co-founder Toshio Suzuki stating that the public is free to use the images for personal use "within the bounds of common sense." 400 images from eight films were released from the titles listed below:

A few months ago, Ghibli also released a number of images from various films to use as background wallpaper for video conferencing calls.

