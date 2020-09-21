Voice Actor Natsuki Hanae Announces Birth of Twin Daughters

Voice actor Natsuki Hanae , who is best known for playing Tanjiro in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , announced the birth of his twin daughters on Twitter on Sunday.

The full translation of his tweet reads: "My twin daughters were born the other day. Both mother and children are healthy. With the approval of the doctor, I was able to interact with them just on that day. I am thankful to both the girls and my wife for the safe birth, and I will do my best as both a husband a father to support the family. I hope you can keep watching over us warmly."

Hanae married in 2016, and he openly posts about how much he loves and appreciates his wife. Besides his role as Tanjiro, Hanae is well known for voicing Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul , Kōsei Arima in Your Lie in April , and Taichi Yagami in the Digimon tri films.

Source: Comic Natalie