Crunchyroll Shares Process of Creating English Anime Logos

Did you know that there's actually quite a lot of work and creativity involved in creating English versions of Japanese anime logos? A recent video posted on Crunchyroll 's YouTube account delves deep into the process by interviewing several logo designers:

Designers must analyze the fonts and stylistic choices of the original Japanese logo, and then work out an approximate style that expresses similar ideas in English. Some of the logos and titles featured in the video include Rent-A-Girlfriend , So I'm a Spider, So What? , and Seton Academy: Welcome to the Pack .