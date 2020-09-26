Gundam Inspires Pocked-Sized AI Voice Translators

Pocketalk S device gets Amuro, Char editions which can translate between 55 languages

Sourcenext's Pocketalk devices can translate between dozens of languages with the power of artificial intelligence. Translation tech like this may be the way of the future, so it may be no surprise to see the Gundam franchise embrace it. The Pocketalk S series is releasing two new types of devices, each inspired by the Gundam series: the blue-and-white set represents Amuro and the Earth Federation Force, while the red set represents Char and the Principality of Zeon.

The Pocketalk S can translate 55 languages through voice and/or text (20 languages are text-only). Both sets were released in Japan on Thursday, costing 34,800 yen (US$330) each. They will come with two years of global connection, allowing owners to make use of the device even in areas without wi-fi connection.

Source: Gundam.info