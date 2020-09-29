Sailor Moon 165,000 Yen Engagement Ring Gets 2nd Release

Mamoru's engagement ring to Usagi first went on sale in 2018

The engagement ring that Sailor Moon 's Mamoru gifted to Usagi first went on sale in 2018, and now it's getting a limited-time release through Bandai Fashion Collection's online store. It will be available in two varieties: platinum and silver.

The prices have been slightly adjusted for the second run. The platinum version of the ring now costs 165,000 yen (approximately US$1,563) instead of 162,000 yen (US$1,534), and the silver version costs 28,600 yen (US$270) instead of 28,080 yen (about US$266).

The center stone is made of synthetic corundum. In the platinum ring, the side stones are diamonds, and in the silver ring, the side stones are white topaz. The inside of the ring band has a "Mamoru to Usagi" (Mamoru and Usagi) engraving, and the inside of the lid of the ring's heart-shaped box has the text "Let's get married, Usa."

After getting engaged with a Sailor Moon ring, fans can also finalize their vows with themed marriage registration forms. You can also rent a wedding dress or tuxedo.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web