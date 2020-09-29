Search Data Reveals the Top Netflix Anime Around the Globe

Streaming giant Netflix is notoriously mum about the viewing stats behind its content. There are a few ways to get a better picture on what movies, television shows, and of course anime, are the most popular even without Netflix pulling back the curtain.

Content marketing agency NeoMam Studios utilized the the search engine Flixable and Google 's Keyword Planner to find what Netflix Original anime are the most popular across the globe. The stats are based solely on the last year. The infographic below (click to enlarge) gives an idea of what everyone is watching while hunkered down thanks to COVID-19.

Based on NeoMam Studios' research, the most searched anime worldwide is The Seven Deadly Sins , ranking #1 in 127 countries. The multi-season fantasy-action series is gearing up for its next season in January with the premiere of The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement .

The second most searched series is BEASTARS in 35 countries, including Japan. Studio Orange 's adaptation of Paru Itagaki 's manga series streamed on Netflix outside of Japan earlier this year. It premiered within Japan on Netflix and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block last October.

Both BLAME! and the animated series Castlevania were also top picks. All the scientists in Antarctica seem to have settled on BLAME for their anime fix.

A few other fun insights:

Kengan Ashura won hearts in Africa's Angola and Mozambique, and was also most searched for in Yemen, Uzbekistan, the Dominican Republic, and Vietnam.

won hearts in Africa's Angola and Mozambique, and was also most searched for in Yemen, Uzbekistan, the Dominican Republic, and Vietnam. Violet Evergarden ranked first in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Libya, and Thailand

ranked first in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Libya, and Thailand Sturgill Simpson's "Sound and Fury" is represented on the islands of Tuvalu

Baki was the favorite in the neighboring islands of Wallis and Futuna

was the favorite in the neighboring islands of Wallis and Futuna Ultraman was the hero to beat in Laos, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Timor Leste

What do you think of The Seven Deadly Sins ' world domination? Is there a Netflix Original anime you think is underrated? Let us know in the comments!

The data used in this article was provided by content marketing agency NeoMam Studios on behalf of Budget Direct Home Insurance