'Gotcha!' Pokémon Music Video Fans Congratulate the Wrong Yuki Hayashi

The music composer Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Haikyu!! ) is a different person from the animator and character designer Yuki Hayashi ( Kyousogiga , Driland ). The "Yuki" part of their names is written with different characters, but in English it can be all too easy to get the two confused. That's exactly what happened for some international fans after they saw " Yuki Hayashi " credited on the "Gotcha!" Pokémon music video animated at BONES .

The composer Yuki Hayashi tweeted her amusement about the matter on Wednesday: "I've been getting lots of messages of overwhelming praise because of people mistaking me for the wrong Yuki Hayashi , but this is the Yuki Hayashi who was the animation director and a key animator on that wonderful video (laughs)"

In reply, the animator Yuki Hayashi tweeted: "Oh my! (laughs) Looks like I've caused you a lot of trouble! I hope I can be a Yuki Hayashi who doesn't bring shame to the other Yuki Hayashi !" to which the composer Yuki Hayashi replied that it's not a problem at all, and that he's looking forward to the animator Yuki Hayashi 's next work.

The "Gotcha!" music video, which The Pokémon Company unveiled on Tuesday, features the song "Acacia" performed by BUMP OF CHICKEN ( Tales of the Abyss , Granblue Fantasy the Animation , Karakuri Circus theme songs). Rie Matsumoto ( Blood Blockade Battlefront , Yes! Precure 5 ) directed the music video at BONES . Yuki Hayashi ( Kyousogiga , Driland ) provided character designs, and Genki Kawamura and Masami Hatanaka are credited for planning and producing the video.

Matsumoto and Hayashi previously partnered with BONES and BUMP OF CHICKEN to produce a music video for the snack company Lotte.

The video commemorates the upcoming launch of "The Crown Tundra," the second of two expansions for the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Nintendo Switch role-playing games, on October 22.

Both Yuki Hayashis have recent experience with the Pokémon franchise ; the composer worked on the music for Pokémon Journeys: The Series . They also have experience working together on My Hero Academia . You can read an in-depth feature about the composer's work on the My Hero Academia soundtrack on ANN.