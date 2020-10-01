Eagle Talon Anime Collaborates With JBC Horse Race for 3-Episode Net Anime

The official website for the Eagle Talon ( Himitsu Kessha Taka no Tsume ) comedy anime franchise announced on Wednesday that it is collaborating with the annual Japan Breeding Farms' Cup horse racing event for a three episode web anime titled "Taka no Tsume no JBC Daisakusen ~Koi no Road to JBC ~" ( Eagle Talon JBC Strategem ~The Road of Love to JBC ~). The anime will guest star Nao Tōyama as Rika Kurige, and the first episode is already available.

The first episode shows Yoshida working at a hose-making company and meeting Rika Kurige, a quiet employee who keeps to herself. Yoshida finds her excitedly watching horse-racing videos on her phone, and she is unable to stop herself from talking about horse racing and the Japan Breeding Farms' Cup. Kurige also explains that she wanted to work a job involving horses, but confused "horse" with "hose" and ended up getting employed at the hose-making company.

The second episode will debut on October 7, and the third episode will debut on October 21.

Himitsu Kessha Taka no Tsume: Golden Spell (Secret Society Eagle Talon: Golden Spell), the latest television anime in the franchise , will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , CS Family Gekijō, J:COM , and other venues on October 4. Necrytalkie are performing the opening theme song "Taga Tame ni Chakapoko wa Naru," and EIKO+ERIKO will perform the ending theme song "Chili Peppers." The above video previews the opening theme song.

DLE Inc. is once again in charge of animation production, and FROGMAN is once again the director, series script supervisor, scriptwriter, character designer, and editor for the anime. The musician manzo returns to compose the music.

The original Eagle Talon Flash anime centers on the titular secret society and its bumbling attempts to take over the world. The production company DLE Inc. launched the first Himitsu Kessha Taka no Tsume (Secret Society Eagle Talon) television series in 2006, and the series spawned nine films. Artist FROGMAN serves as the "director/writer/character designer/sound Recording Engineer /Flash animator/editor/ voice actor ."

Crunchyroll streamed an Eagle Talon short as its very first legally authorized anime in February 2008.