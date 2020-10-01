Jun Fukuyama, Ayana Taketatsu to Star in Takatsuki City PR Anime

The city of Takatsuki in the Osaka Prefecture will produce a PR anime starring Jun Fukuyama and Ayana Taketatsu as a married couple. The anime will be released through the city's official website and in YouTube ads from mid-November to December.

The ad will be part of the city's promotional campaign encouraging young people in their twenties and thirties to settle in the city as permanent residents. Fukuyama plays Takashi, a young man who was born and raised in Takatsuki. Taketatsu plays a woman from Tokyo named Katsuki. The two characters have been married for two years, and they start living in Takatsuki, where they eat out and take trips together.

The character designs are shown below:

Further details, including an interview with the voice cast, will be released through the city's Instagram account at a later date.

