Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Tanjiro, Nezuko Inspire Children Shoes and Sneakers

Syunsoku, the children's footwear branch of Japanese shoe brand Achilles, has recently collaborated with the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series to produce a new line of children shoes and sneakers inspired by the character designs in the anime.

Both the shoe and sneaker lineups include four separate designs that respectively incorporate the distinctive characteristics of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke's apparels, such as the green and black motif of Tanjiro's checkered haori and the pink and white color scheme of Nezuko's kimono. The tongues of Tanjiro's corresponding sneakers also feature his signature earrings, giving them an overall look that is both understated and unmistakeably characteristic of Tanjiro himself.

The shoes and sneakers are available in sizes from 19 to 24.5 cm (about 7.5 to 9.7 inches), and will retail at 4,950 yen each (including tax). They can be reserved at Chugaionline, Chugai Mining's e-commerce site, until October 26.

Source: Comic Natalie