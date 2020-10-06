Dr. Stone's Senku Saves the World with Snickers in Anime Commercial

The Dr. Stone anime is promoting the Snickers chocolate bar with an animated commercial. In the 30-second ad, Dr. Stone protagonist Senku is shown using a Snickers bar to free the Japanese comedian Kōki Kusanagi from stone.

Snickers Japan has also launched a promotional campaign on Twitter with the Dr. Stone anime. From October 5 to 18, the campaign's Twitter account will ask a question regarding the scientific components of a Snickers bar and how one would make it in the context of Dr. Stone 's world. 40,000 people who answer correctly during this period will win a Snickers bar, while another 100 will win a limited-edition clear file.

Riichirou Inagaki and Boichi 's Dr. Stone manga takes place after humanity was petrified by a flash of light. Thousands of years pass before high school boy Taiju awakens among the statuesque remnants of civilization. His friend Senku has also returned to life and promises to bring mankind back to its former glory with the power of science. The anime debuted on July 5, 2019. The second season, Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , will premiere in January 2021.

Source: Comic Natalie