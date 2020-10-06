Evangelion Staff, Cast Celebrate Series 25th Anniversary

The Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime series first debuted in Japan 25 years ago on October 4, 1995. To celebrate the occasion, Evangelion and Khara 's official Twitter accounts have released special messages thanking fans for all of their support over the years.

Translation: "Today on October 4, 2020, the Neon Genesis Evangelion television series reached its 25th anniversary since its broadcast debut! We extend our thanks to everyone who has supported us thus far. And we also hope that you continue to support us in the future."

Director Hideaki Anno left a message via Khara 's official Twitter account, stating that he has been working on Evangelion since he first wrote the pitch in 1993. "It's been 27 years of work since then, but it's finally coming to an end. It's my fault that production has taken so long, but Evangelion has been able to come this far thanks to all the fans. I thank you once again."

He also commented that COVID-19 has made production difficult, but that it is only a little longer to wait until Evangelion reaches its conclusion.

The tweet also states that the final act of the Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time film is 41 minutes long, hinting that the overall length will be quite long. As of October 2, this part is in its final checks.

The Japanese voice cast also submitted comments commemorating the series' 25th anniversary.

Megumi Ogata (Shinji Ikari): "Even after 25 years, my heart still pounds, swells, eases, and aches whenever I watch the old footage or read a new script. The 'eternally 14 years old' curse is what has made me who I am today. Thank you, Evangelion . Stay with me until the end."

Megumi Hayashibara (Rei Ayanami): "You won't die. I'll protect you. I'm sorry, I don't know what expression to make at times like these. In this 25 years I've constantly doubted myself, protected, been driven to the brink... And now it's finally coming to an end... for real. Goodbye... We'll be connected."

Yuko Miyamura (Asuka Langley Sohryu / Asuka Langley Shikinami): "Happy 25th anniversary! 'Hey, have you heard that the Evangelion series is turning 25? Oh my, what a marvel!' Since I'm an analog kind of person, I thought I'd share the news like a lady gossiping in the local neighborhood! Also, I'm really grateful to everyone who has loved Eva for such a long time! Please do share your various observations about Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 on the dawn of its release! I'm looking forward to it."

Akira Ishida (Kaworu Nagisa): "Before I knew it, it's been a quarter of a century. It's surprising how Evangelion has continued to stand at the forefront of media and culture throughout all that time. It's inevitable that the hype will escalate in anticipation of the release of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 . I can't contain the thought that this is a truly monster property."

Maaya Sakamoto (Makinami Mari Illustrious): "I've participated in this franchise since the Rebuild films. Even now, I cannot forget the nervousness and pressure I felt recording my debut scene. Playing Mari has a kind of cathartic feeling of release to it. It's fun. I am grateful for this fortuitous encounter. Happy 25th anniversary."

In addition, voice actors Miki Nagasawa (Maya Ibuki), Takehito Koyasu (Shigeru Aoba), Hiro Yuuki (Makoto Hyuga), Miyuki Sawashiro (Sakura Suzuhara), Sayaka Ohara (Sumire Nagara), Mariya Ise (Midori Kitakami), Akio Ohtsuka (Koji Takao), Anri Katsu (Hideki Tama), Tomokazu Seki (Tōji Suzuhara), Tetsuya Iwanaga (Kensuke Aida), Junko Iwao (Hikari Horaki), Kotono Mitsuishi (Misato Katsuragi), Yuriko Yamaguchi (Ritsuko Akagi), Kōichi Yamadera (Ryoji Kaji), Motomu Kiyokawa (Kouzou Fuyutsuki), and Fumihiko Tachiki (Gendo Ikari) also released messages expressing their congratulations. (Link 1, Link 2, Link 3, Link 4, Link 5, Link 6, Link 7, Link 8, Link 9)

The original 1995-1996 Neon Genesis Evangelion television series is among the most influential and critically acclaimed works in the history of the medium. Hideaki Anno , the director of the anime, founded Studio Khara in 2006. He and the studio began producing a new tetralogy of films titled Rebuild of Evangelion , which reinterprets the events in the series. The fourth and final Evangelion rebuild film, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), has been delayed indefinitely due to concerns over COVID-19 and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27.

