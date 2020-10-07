Attack on Titan 3DCG Director Announces His Return on Final Season's 3D Team

says he is the only graphics team staff from thedays

Shūhei Yabuta , who was the 3DCG director for the first three seasons of Attack on Titan , announced on his Twitter account on Sunday that he will be joining the CG team for Attack on Titan The Final Season . He mentioned that he is "the only staff in the graphics team working since Wit Studio 's season."

He also mentioned that he is also focusing on directing his own title so he won't be focusing entirely on Attack on Titan . Last year, he directed the Vinland Saga anime.

Yabuta storyboarded and directed the promotional video for the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime in May. In July he announced that he had transferred to MAPPA from MADBOX .

MAPPA is replacing Wit Studio as the production studio for Attack on Titan The Final Season . Takahiro Uezono ( Yuri!!! on Ice figure skating CG Director) is replacing Yabuta as 3DCG director for The Final Season . Yuichiro Hayashi ( Dorohedoro , Garo the Animation , Kakegurui both seasons) is directing the anime. Tomohiro Kishi ( Dorohedoro , 91 Days ) is designing the characters. Tetsuro Araki was the previous series director, while Kyoji Asano was the previous character designer.

Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin anime franchise , Vinland Saga , Mob Psycho 100 anime franchise ) is returning to oversee the series scripts. Hiroyuki Sawano is returning to compose the music, alongside Kohta Yamamoto ( Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments ).

The official website features comments from Isayama, Hayashi, season 1 director and seasons 2 and 3 chief director Tetsuro Araki , MAPPA representative director Manabu Ohtsuka , and Wit Studio representative director and president George Wada . Isayama drew a picture to thank Wit Studio .

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019. The Final Season will premiere on NHK General on December 7.