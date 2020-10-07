Shojo Manga Creators Draw Tribute Illustrations for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Six shojo manga artists drew tribute illustrations for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in the 21st issue of Shueisha 's Margaret magazine, which shipped on Monday. The contributing artists are Ayumi Komura ( Mixed Vegetables ), Mikko Komori ( I Love You Baby ), Mika Satonaka ( Cutie Waltz ), Chihiro Hiro ( Futari de Koi wo Suru Riyū ), Mizuki Hoshino ( Mi ni Amaru Kareshi ), and Mutsumi Yoshida ( Kanojo ga Kawaisugite Ubaenai ).

The artists drew their favorite characters and left comments expressing what an honor it was to draw for Kimetsu no Yaiba . Mika Satonaka and Chihiro Hiro both stated that they have followed the series from the very first chapter. Everyone said that they were looking forward to watching the upcoming Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train film.

In addition, the magazine published an interview with Tanjirō Kamado voice actor Natsuki Hanae and Kyōjurō Rengoku voice actor Satoshi Hino in anticipation of the release of Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train on October 16. The actors were asked what kind of characters they would like to be if they were in a shojo manga; Hanae said he'd like to be the guy who seems like a jerk at first glance but has a heart of gold, while Hino said he'd like to be an almost bald guy who happens to go to the heroine's school.

The magazine also includes a Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba clear cover and bookmark.

Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019, and aired its 26th and final episode in September 2019. The manga debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016, and ended on May 18.