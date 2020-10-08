Brands Clamor for Product Placement Deal With Tiger & Bunny 2 Anime

Who will win the battle of the brands?

One of the more memorable aspects of the Tiger & Bunny anime is how all the superheroes wear suits sponsored by real-life brands. It seems that the Tiger & Bunny 2 sequel anime is following its predecessor in this regard; from October 1 to 7, the official website put out an open call for brands to sign up for a product placement deal.

The news was met with elation by dozens of big-name corporate brands on Twitter, including electronic scales maker Tanita, electronics manufacturer Sharp Corporation, stationery company King Jim, and department store chain TOKYU HANDS .

The occasion has given some of the people running these corporate social media accounts the opportunity to show off their inner anime geek, with the King Jim account tweeting: "Personally, I'm a Blue Rose fan. The gap between her hero work and her private demeanor is irresistible." Plus Stationery tweeted that their friends are all Lunatic fans.

In August, corporate brands competed in a public charity drive to get their brand represented in the Fall Guys video game. The bids ended up going as high as US$1,000,000 – how much are the brands willing to dish out to get into Tiger & Bunny ?

The original Tiger & Bunny television anime series centers around heroes for hire – super powered beings known as NEXT who wear sponsor logos while fighting crime on live television. The Tiger & Bunny 2 anime will premiere in 2022, and will tell a new story set after the events of the Tiger & Bunny The Movie -The Rising- anime film.

[Via Otakomu, sacaduci on Togetter]