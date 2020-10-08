Interest
Brands Clamor for Product Placement Deal With Tiger & Bunny 2 Anime
posted on by Kim Morrissy
One of the more memorable aspects of the Tiger & Bunny anime is how all the superheroes wear suits sponsored by real-life brands. It seems that the Tiger & Bunny 2 sequel anime is following its predecessor in this regard; from October 1 to 7, the official website put out an open call for brands to sign up for a product placement deal.
The news was met with elation by dozens of big-name corporate brands on Twitter, including electronic scales maker Tanita, electronics manufacturer Sharp Corporation, stationery company King Jim, and department store chain TOKYU HANDS.
きたーーーーーーーーーーーライアンちゃんはいるのかーーー!!!!! https://t.co/EOaM7GrZMX— 株式会社タニタ (@TANITAofficial) October 1, 2020
俺に…俺に…社内の権力と予算をくれ……! https://t.co/IGLpTVWKKc— SHARP シャープ株式会社 (@SHARP_JP) October 2, 2020
ああああ!!!企業の夢~~~~!!!!!— キングジム (@kingjim) October 2, 2020
載せたい~~~!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/dmWZ96d3m3
地球のみんなオラにお金と権力を〜〜〜〜😭— 東急ハンズ (@TokyuHands) October 2, 2020
牛角さんとハンズのコラボとか良くないですか...色味的に...ねぇ????(㌥) https://t.co/FakfWIzcGA
The occasion has given some of the people running these corporate social media accounts the opportunity to show off their inner anime geek, with the King Jim account tweeting: "Personally, I'm a Blue Rose fan. The gap between her hero work and her private demeanor is irresistible." Plus Stationery tweeted that their friends are all Lunatic fans.
In August, corporate brands competed in a public charity drive to get their brand represented in the Fall Guys video game. The bids ended up going as high as US$1,000,000 – how much are the brands willing to dish out to get into Tiger & Bunny?
The original Tiger & Bunny television anime series centers around heroes for hire – super powered beings known as NEXT who wear sponsor logos while fighting crime on live television. The Tiger & Bunny 2 anime will premiere in 2022, and will tell a new story set after the events of the Tiger & Bunny The Movie -The Rising- anime film.