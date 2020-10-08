Cat Pandemic Takes Over the World in New Manga Serialization

Throughout the course of this year, we've seen manga about pandemics get released or republished, but a new manga which started on Monday has... an intriguing premise, to say the least.

In the story of Nyaight of the Living Cat , a virus afflicting the world turns humans into cats. Humans are attacked by cats and become cats themselves. Cat-lover Kunagi swears that he'll take on this world in order to turn it back into a place where cats and humans can live together.

The "catful horror" story is written by Hawkman, while the art is drawn by Mekaroots. In began serialization in Monthly Comic Garden on Monday, and the first chapter is also available on the Mag Comi website.

Source: Comic Natalie