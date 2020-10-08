Evangelion's Rei Gets Her First Lipstick Makeover

Japanese makeup brand KATE has developed a new rouge product based on the iconic Evangelion character Rei Ayanami. To promote the product, the brand has released an image of Rei wearing her "first lipstick," showing her with bright red lips.

The slogan "No More Rules" ties KATE's brand of "decide your color by yourself" with the messaging of the Evangelion series. This similarity was the impetus behind the collaboration.

The "KATE: Red Nude Rouge (EV)" product will get a limited release in Japan on Feburary 2 next year. It will also be sold in the following Asian regions: China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Vietnam. Online preorders will open for it on November 4.

Source: Anime! Anime!