Girls' Frontline Smartphone Game Collaboration with Gunslinger Girl Comes to English Server

The English version of the Girls' Frontline Chinese smartphone role-playing game launched a collaboration event with the Gunslinger Girl: Il Teatrino anime on Tuesday. The official Twitter account has released a PV for the collaboration, as well as previews of the characters and rewards that can be obtained:

The Chinese version of the game held the event from July 25 to August 20, while the Japanese server held it from September 11 to October 9.

Girls' Frontline first launched in mainland China in May 2016. An English version was released in May 2018, and a Japanese version was released in August 2018 under the title Dolls Frontline .

The Gunslinger Girl: Il Teatrino anime premiered in January 2008. It is the second Gunslinger Girl television anime, which is based on Yu Aida 's manga by the same name.

