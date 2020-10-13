Interest
Girls' Frontline Smartphone Game Collaboration with Gunslinger Girl Comes to English Server
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The English version of the Girls' Frontline Chinese smartphone role-playing game launched a collaboration event with the Gunslinger Girl: Il Teatrino anime on Tuesday. The official Twitter account has released a PV for the collaboration, as well as previews of the characters and rewards that can be obtained:
Dear Commanders,— Girls' Frontline-EN Official (@GirlsFrontlineE) October 9, 2020
Here is the PV for the collaboration event "Gunslinger Girl" which will come online on Oct. 13th! Please stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/gBGRxoMR6k
The playable characters are Henrietta, Triela, Angelica, Claes, and Rico. They can also be obtained in different costumes through in-game purchases or through playing the event.
Dear Commanders,— Girls' Frontline-EN Official (@GirlsFrontlineE) October 10, 2020
Now we are bringing you a preview of Henrietta, one of the five collaboration characters in the Gunslinger Girl collaboration! You will be able to obtain this delicate girl by clearing "That Which Must Be Protected"! #GirlsFrontline pic.twitter.com/vVaTZMoX0s
Dear Commanders,— Girls' Frontline-EN Official (@GirlsFrontlineE) October 10, 2020
Now we are bringing you a preview of Triela, one of the five collaboration characters in the Gunslinger Girl collaboration! You will be able to obtain this girl by using the event vouchers “Augustus” to exchange her in the shop.#GirlsFrontline pic.twitter.com/PxFFI0er78
Dear Commanders,— Girls' Frontline-EN Official (@GirlsFrontlineE) October 10, 2020
Now we are bringing you a preview of Angelica, one of the five collaboration characters in the Gunslinger Girl collaboration! You will be able to obtain her by exchanging 500 platinum medals or through limited drops in the event stages.#GirlsFrontline pic.twitter.com/lCwcfomFqB
Dear Commanders,— Girls' Frontline-EN Official (@GirlsFrontlineE) October 10, 2020
Now we are bringing you a preview of Henrietta's costume “Artemis' Vacation” and Triela's costume “Shadow Operations” that will be available for purchase with gems as shop packages from Oct. 13th! What costume would they wear on a vacation?#GirlsFrontline pic.twitter.com/5ISyFlBGoo
Dear Commanders,— Girls' Frontline-EN Official (@GirlsFrontlineE) October 11, 2020
Now we are bringing you a preview of Claes, one of the five collaboration characters in the Gunslinger Girl collaboration! You will be able to obtain her by exchanging 500 platinum medals or through limited drops in the event stages.#GirlsFrontline pic.twitter.com/dS8nwB3dFN
Dear Commanders,— Girls' Frontline-EN Official (@GirlsFrontlineE) October 11, 2020
Now we are bringing you a preview of Angelica's costume “Fairy Tale Beginning” and Claes's costume “Morning Breeze in the Garden” that will be available for purchase with gems as shop packages from Oct. 13th! The girls choose different dresses when they go out. pic.twitter.com/1ZcCwIjRHn
Dear Commanders,— Girls' Frontline-EN Official (@GirlsFrontlineE) October 12, 2020
Now we are bringing you a preview of Rico, one of the five collaboration characters in the Gunslinger Girl collaboration! You will be able to obtain this girl by using the event vouchers “Augustus” to exchange her in the shop.#GirlsFrontline pic.twitter.com/6GM5ciRudV
Dear Commanders,— Girls' Frontline-EN Official (@GirlsFrontlineE) October 12, 2020
Now we are bringing you a preview of Rico's costume “Ristorante of Freedom” that will be available for purchase with gems as shop package from Oct. 13th! Will she get the freedom she wanted?#GirlsFrontline pic.twitter.com/zhuWU7J9AH
Dear Commanders,— Girls' Frontline-EN Official (@GirlsFrontlineE) October 12, 2020
Here is a preview of the Gunslinger Girl collaboration's clear rewards. You can clear the event stages to obtain various rewards including an exclusive furniture “Thinker's Corner” and the exclusive T-Doll Henrietta!#GirlsFrontline pic.twitter.com/1RWsE5YDse
Today we are bringing you a preview of the exchangeable rewards in the Gunslinger Girl collaboration! You can clear the event stages to obtain the event vouchers "Augustus" and use them to exchange various rewards including the collaboration characters Triela and Rico! pic.twitter.com/O0iqplBbQo— Girls' Frontline-EN Official (@GirlsFrontlineE) October 13, 2020
The Chinese version of the game held the event from July 25 to August 20, while the Japanese server held it from September 11 to October 9.
Girls' Frontline first launched in mainland China in May 2016. An English version was released in May 2018, and a Japanese version was released in August 2018 under the title Dolls Frontline.
The Gunslinger Girl: Il Teatrino anime premiered in January 2008. It is the second Gunslinger Girl television anime, which is based on Yu Aida's manga by the same name.
Source: Girls' Frontline official English Twitter account