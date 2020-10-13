Shueisha Editor Reveals Top Countries for Manga Plus Service

Worldwide manga service launched in 2019

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ editor Yūta Momiyama shared some insights regarding the popularity of the MANGA Plus service on Twitter on Thursday. According to him, the top countries by readers last month were as follows:

USA Thailand Indonesia Mexico Philippines Spain Malaysia Brazil Peru Germany Italy Argentina Chile Colombia France India Canada UK Vietnam Singapore

He also mentioned that "the latest chapter of a popular serialization alone will get a million readers following it on a legal platform." Among new serializations, Naoya Matsumoto's Monster #8 and Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY are very popular. In the past, Momiyama notes there were "almost no hits overseas when it came to manga that didn't have a screen adaptation." He speculated whether the popularity of these new serializations on the MANGA Plus service can be attributed not just to the quality of the new Jump+ serializations, but also to the absence of pirated leaks.

Shueisha launched MANGA Plus worldwide outside of Japan, China, and South Korea in January 2019. The free manga service offers more than 60 titles in English. A Spanish version launched in February 2019.

Source: Yūta Momiyama's Twitter account