Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki and Goro Miyazaki Sample New Dishes at Ghibli Museum Café

Studio Ghibli 's Hayao Miyazaki , Toshio Suzuki and Goro Miyazaki were recently invited for a tasting session at Ghibli Museum's Straw Hat Café, whose design and menu had undergone significant changes. The session was documented in a new video uploaded by Ghibli Museum's official YouTube channel, which sees director Miyazaki and producer Suzuki taken through the process of ordering food and enjoying what look like sandwiches, sausage rolls, soup and coffee:

Miyazaki and Suzuki approved of their food and drink, saying they were tasty.

The video is the latest entry of Ghibli Museum's video journal series that launched in YouTube on April 14. The series offers a rare glimpse into the museum, which has a strict no photography policy for visitors.

The Ghibli Museum has been reopening in stages since mid-July after its temporary closure on February 29 due to COVID-19 concerns. Currently, the museum is operating at reduced hours and capacity, and access is limited to domestic visitors only. Overseas ticket sales will remain postponed until further notice.

Sources: Ghibli Museum's YouTube channel, Ghibli Museum's website