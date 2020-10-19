Inuyasha and Kagome Endorse Rumiko Takahashi's MAO Manga

MAO 's 6th compiled volume shipped on Friday

Fans of Rumiko Takahashi 's work may be pleasantly surprised to see some familiar faces show up in an ad for MAO , Takahashi's latest manga serial. Weekly Shonen Sunday released an ad to promote the latest MAO volume on Friday, in which the Inuyasha protagonists explain the premise of the story and offer their endorsement.

"It's Rumiko-sensei's latest work!" says an excitable Inuyasha in the 30-second version of the ad, to which Kagome responds: "Oh, this time it's set in the Taisho era." When Inuyasha asks what an "Onmyōji" is, Kagome explains that they are people who cure illnesses and fight against supernatural creatures called Ayakashi. Inuyasha also comments on how the characters look strong and how he's itching for a fight with them, which predictably culminates in Kagome telling him to sit.

In the ad, Inuyasha and Kagome are played by their anime voice actors Kappei Yamaguchi and Satsuki Yukino respectively.

Weekly Shonen Sunday also posted a 15-second version of the ad, embedded below:

Rumiko Takahashi launched MAO in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in May last year. The sixth compiled volume shipped in Japan on Friday.

Takahashi launched the original Inuyasha manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 1996, and ended it in 2008. The series inspired two television anime and a spinoff anime titled Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon , which premiered on October 3.

Source: Comic Natalie