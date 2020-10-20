×
Interest
Waste Management Company Produces Time-Traveling Anime Short

posted on by Kim Morrissy

Waste management company TAKUMA released a short promotional anime on Monday with a time-traveling story.

In the anime, a young employee at the company suffers from a lapse of confidence, until she travels back in time to the Taisho era where she encounters company founder Tsunekichi Takuma as a younger man, who shares his ideals for creating a sustainable environment where everyone can smile. He freely relates his troubles designing a working boiler, and his willingness to keep trying after failure inspires the time-traveling employee to do her best when she returns to the present.

The anime was produced by the talent and production company PINES. Junichi Yamamoto (Otona no Bōguya-san) served as the director, storyboard artist, and character designer. Kenichirō Masaoka wrote the script. Izumi Kondō was the animation director.

Yuri Komagata (Shirayuki Mitsumine in Engaged to the Unidentified, Aki Torii in Mangirl!) voiced the young TAKUMA employee Mirai Inoue. Kōhei Amasaki (Haruo Yaguchi in Hi Score Girl, Takaki Uno in Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans) voiced her colleague and manager Takafumi Shimozono. Showtaro Morikubo (Goro Shigeno in Major, Shikamaru Nara in Naruto) voiced Tsunekichi Takuma.

Source: Comic Natalie

