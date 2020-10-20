Waste Management Company Produces Time-Traveling Anime Short

Waste management company TAKUMA released a short promotional anime on Monday with a time-traveling story.

In the anime, a young employee at the company suffers from a lapse of confidence, until she travels back in time to the Taisho era where she encounters company founder Tsunekichi Takuma as a younger man, who shares his ideals for creating a sustainable environment where everyone can smile. He freely relates his troubles designing a working boiler, and his willingness to keep trying after failure inspires the time-traveling employee to do her best when she returns to the present.

The anime was produced by the talent and production company PINES. Junichi Yamamoto ( Otona no Bōguya-san ) served as the director, storyboard artist, and character designer. Kenichirō Masaoka wrote the script. Izumi Kondō was the animation director.

Yuri Komagata (Shirayuki Mitsumine in Engaged to the Unidentified , Aki Torii in Mangirl! ) voiced the young TAKUMA employee Mirai Inoue. Kōhei Amasaki (Haruo Yaguchi in Hi Score Girl , Takaki Uno in Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) voiced her colleague and manager Takafumi Shimozono. Showtaro Morikubo (Goro Shigeno in Major , Shikamaru Nara in Naruto ) voiced Tsunekichi Takuma.

