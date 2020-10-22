13-Year-Old Girl Gets Her Dream Date with Godzilla

13-year-old Seira Watanabe is a huge fan of Godzilla. She has watched all of his films, collected his merch, and can replicate his iconic cry. She thinks he's a hunk and keeps a notebook where she draws her ideal romantic situations with the kaijuu. On an episode of the Japanese variety show Knight Scoop , the young maiden got to go on her dream date with Godzilla.

The off-beat romance played out on a segment that aired last Saturday. You can watch an edited version of the segment below:

Godzilla has a reputation for being popular with the ladies. One of the most iconic Godzilla photos is of actor Haruo Nakajima in his monster suit walking with actress Momoko Kōchi on the set of the very first Godzilla film from 1954.

[Via Monster Island Buddies]