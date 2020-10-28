Limited-Time Godzilla Skin Comes to Fall Guys Game

Skin will be available for 10 crowns from November 3 onwards

A limited-time Godzilla skin will be coming to the Fall Guys PS4 and PC game on November 3. The skin can be obtained by exchanging 10 crowns within the game.

The Fall Guys Twitter account announced the news with a gif depicting a Fall Guy in the suit with retro filtering, resembling the classic 1954 Godzilla . The November 3 release also coincides with Godzilla's birthday.

"There are many parallels to be drawn between the mighty Godzilla and an average Fall Guy," Jeff Tanton, Mediatonic Creative VP, commented. "They are both fiercely competitive, they battle on an international stage with incredibly high stakes, they always get back up after being knocked down, and according to worrying reports from our social media channels, they are both much taller than you'd expect."

Earlier this month, the game added a Sonic the Hedgehog skin.

Mediatonic's Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout first launched on August 4. The platformer battle royale game draws inspiration from game shows like Takeshi's Castle .

