G-angle Produces Tamaya Pawnshop Anime Commercial

Production company G-angle ( Hakata Mentai! Pirikarako-chan ) created an animated commercial for the Tamaya pawnshop. The first of two planned ads was released via the pawnshop's YouTube channel on Wednesday.

The ad is titled "Birthday Edition" and tells the story of two girls buying a present for someone important to them. It was directed and storyboarded by Tomoya Tanaka ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments assistant director). Yо̄ko Kutsuzawa ( Yuri!!! on Ice animation director) was the character designer and chief animation director. Kutsuzawa and Taketomo Ishikawa ( Hakata Mentai! Pirikarako-chan director) were the key animators.

The second planned ad will be directed by Sword Art Online: Alicization action animation director Yoshihiro Kanno , who previously directed an animated commercial for McDonald's Japan 's gratin croquette burger at G-angle .

Source: Press Release