Netflix Teases Trese Filipino Animated Show for 2021

Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson produce urban fantasy show with Filipino mythology figures

Netflix Anime Festival 2020 announced that the animated adaptation of the Filipino graphic novel Trese will be released worldwide on the streaming service in 2021. It also revealed a teaser screenshot depicting the heroine Alexandra Trese, shown below:

Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson at Jakarta- and Singapore-based studio BASE Entertainment are producing the animated show with Jay Oliva as the executive producer. Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo's graphic novel centers on Alexandra Trese, a supernatural investigator who solves crimes in the city of Manila where figures from Filipino mythology interact with the modern world.