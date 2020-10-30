Hobby Japan Releases Gunpla Modeling Manual in English

Digital-only book marks 1st official translation of Gunpla manual

Hobby Japan is releasing an English translation of Kenichi Nomoto's Handbook of Gunpla Modeling via Amazon Kindle. The digital book, which details how to assemble Gundam plastic models (otherwise known as Gunpla), costs US$14.23.

Despite the international popularity of Gunpla, there have previously been no official manuals available in English. Kenichi Nomoto (or NomoKen)'s Handbook of Gunpla Modeling is a bestseller in Japan and has been reprinted many times over the years. Nomoto is a veteran plastic model builder known for his detailed tutorials serialized in Monthly Hobby Japan magazine and also published as books.

The book covers the full process of building Gunpla, from the very basics to more advanced techniques to make models look cooler. It offers plenty of useful tips and step-by-step tutorials to suit both beginners about to build their first kit and those looking to take their technique one step further.

When Gunpla first launched in 1980, over a million units shipped within half a year. By 2019, total shipments had exceeded 500 million. To celebrate Gunpla's 40th anniversary, Bandai Spirits has announced various projects, including a collaboration with Japan's professional baseball teams.