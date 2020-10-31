Get A Taste Of Banana Fish With Anime Scene-inspired Menu

In episode 11 of Studio MAPPA 's anime adaptation of the 1980s manga Banana Fish , protagonist Ash Lynx has a lunch of steak and oysters with journalist Max Lobo, who is disguised as Ash's father, at the Grand Central Oyster Bar in Manhattan. Now, the Tokyo branch of the prestigious restaurant is aiming to recreate that scene. In collaboration with the 2018 Banana Fish anime, Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant Tokyo is currently offering fans a sample of Banana Fish 's atmosphere with new course menus centering around dishes that appeared in the aforementioned scene.

The restaurant is offering two separate course menus. The first menu, for one person, is priced at 5,500 yen and includes a Boston Clam Chowder, 6 fresh oysters, and a glass of Coca-Cola. The second menu, for two, costs 17,000 yen and includes two Boston Clam Chowders, 12 fresh oysters, a 500g sirloin steak, and two glasses of Coca-Cola. Both menus come with sets of collaboration merchandise (acrylic phone stand and clear file) featuring new illustrations.

Additionally, two new cocktails named after the episode titles of the anime are available for those who order the collaboration-exclusive menus. "Catcher in the Rye" is a non-alcoholic virgin cocktail with bitter syrup, peaches and nectar, while "In Another Country" is an alcoholic cocktail made with mango liqueur and blueberry syrup. Both cocktails are priced at 1,200 yen and come with original badges.

The collaboration runs from October 26 to December 25. For more details, you can visit the event page at the restaurant's website.

The Banana Fish anime premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina block on July 5, 2018, and is streamed on Amazon Prime Video with English subtitles. The anime takes place in modern-day New York, instead of the 1980s when the original manga took place

Sources: Banana Fish official website, Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant Tokyo official website