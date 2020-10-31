Person in Fukuoka Arrested on Suspicion of Selling Pirated Demon Slayer Anime DVDs

Suspect reportedly denies part of charges

NHK reported on Tuesday that a 40-year-old company employee in Fukuoka was arrested on suspicion of selling pirated DVDs of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime series on an online sales website. The suspect reportedly denied part of the charges, stating, "while I thought they were bad-quality DVDs, I thought they were officially licensed products when I sold them."

According to police, the suspect allegedly sold three DVDs to two women in Ibaraki prefecture around March, violating the Japanese Copyright Act. The website supposedly advertised the DVDs as pirated versions "without commercials," and were sold at a lower price than the official releases.

Police seized about 600 of the pirated DVDs being imported from Malaysia last month.

Police are investigating whether 11.5 million yen (about US$110,000) worth of deposits made to the suspect's bank account for one year, until April, are related to the sales of pirated DVDs.



Thanks to crosswithyou for the news tip.

Source: NHK