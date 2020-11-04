Japan's Lighthouses Are Transforming...Into Pretty Boys

Unfortunately neither Willem Defoe nor Robert Pattinson are anywhere in sight.

There is nothing that can't be repurposed into an attractive male anime character. Historical weapons from Japanese history? Touken Ranbu. Firearms? A Thousand Musketeers. Bridges? Hashidashi. Armpit odors? The Wackey 7. And let's not forget Pocky, hiragana, elementary particles, wine...the list goes on. What the world was craving, despite the myriad of options listed above, is lighthouses. No one had done lighthouses yet. Sure, there was that one project about highway service stations but that was four years ago. We need something as fresh as the Pacific.

Thus, it is my honor to introduce Akari no Moribito (Lighthouse Guardians). Like previous location-based anthro projects, Akari no Moribito's primary goal is to attract tourists to off-the-beaten path locales in hopes of revitalizing the area. The primary visual features three characters representing the Tsunoshima Lighthouse in Yamaguchi prefecture, the Kyogamisaki Lighthouse in Kyoto, and the Kashinozaki Lighthouse in Wakayama prefecture.

Voice actors Ryotaro Okiayu , Hikaru Midorikawa , Daisuke Kishio will voice the characters in upcoming drama recordings on the project's official website. Illustrator yuzuco designed the characters.

The project's official page includes profiles of the lighthouse boys, including tidbits about their favorite foods and a short bio that ties into their respective location's real history. We might only have three now, but this roster is sure to grow over time.

[Via Nijimen]