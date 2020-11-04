Yoko Kanno Signs On to Compose Upcoming Takarazuka Revue Season

Few composers have graced us with more iconic anime tracks than Yoko Kanno . She's regularly worked with director Shinichiro Watanabe on projects including Cowboy Bebop and Space Dandy , worked on four different Macross entries, and was heavily involved in both Wolf's Rain , Aquarion , and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex . Perhaps her most prestigious musical achievement is "Ray of Water," a song composed and conducted in 2019 to welcome the Reiwa Emperor.

Her credentials being what they are, it should be no surprise that Kanno could just as easily move outside anime into other musical formats. On Monday, the Takarazuka Revue Theatre announced that Kanno is working on the music for the Snow Troupe's January-April season, "Silk Road ~Tōzoku to Hōseki~ (Silk Road: Thieves and Jewels). The troupe's leading actresses Nozomi Fūto and Maaya Kiho will star in the performances as their grand finale before retirement.

Source: Daily Sports via Hachima Kikō