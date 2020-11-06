Singer, Voice Actress Nana Mizuki Announces Pregnancy

Prolific performer announced marriage in July

Voice actress and singer Nana Mizuki announced on her blog on Friday that she is pregnant with her first child. Mizuki is healthy and entering her second trimester. She noted that her doctor has given approval for her to continue working as normal.

The 40-year-old announced on July 7 that she had gotten married to a person in the music industry.

Nana Mizuki is a prolific singer and voice actress and her own concerts have included amazing costumes. She made her voice-acting debut in the 1997 romance simulation game NOeL . Her singles, albums, and Blu-ray Discs have topped Oricon's ranking charts. Mizuki's anime roles include Naruto 's Hinata Hyūga, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha 's Fate Testarossa, Minami-ke 's Tōma Minami, WWW.WAGNARIA!! 's Kisaki Kondō, and Symphogear 's Tsubasa Kazanari.