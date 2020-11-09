BlazBlue Voice Actress Kanako Kondou Announces Marriage, Pregnancy

Nana Mizuki isn't the only Japanese celebrity to announce her pregnancy last week, in what has been a busy time for voice actresses and singers taking new steps in their lives. Voice actress Kanako Kondou , who is best known for playing Noel Vermillion in the BlazBlue fighting game series, announced on her Twitter account on Friday that she has gotten married to a man outside the entertainment industry. Additionally, she stated that, several weeks after their wedding was decided, she learned that she was pregnant, and she is currently in the second trimester of her pregnancy.

In regards to her work, she plans to continue taking on as much as she is able to while taking her physical condition into consideration. After the childbirth, when her situation has stabilized, she plans to return.

"This is a first for me, so things are all over the place at the moment, but I want to take care of this new life to the best of my ability," she wrote. "I won't forget my gratitude towards everyone. I plan to do my utmost in both my personal and public life, and I am honored by your unwavering support."

In addition to her role as Noel, Kanako Kondou has performed theme songs for BlazBlue: Continuum Shift and BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger . She also voiced Lala in Driland and Kanashi Hokke in Soreyuke! Gedou Otometai .

In other marriage-related news, Precure singer Aya Ikeda also announced her marriage and pregnancy on her blog on Monday. She revealed that she has been married since 2017, and that she is currently pregnant with her first child. She plans to take things easy until after the childbirth, and will be cancelling her live performance scheduled for December 30.

Ikeda performed theme songs for Heartcatch Precure! , Suite Precure , Smile Precure! , and the Eiga Precure All Stars: Haru no Carnival film. In addition to her Precure work, Ikeda also performed the theme song for the The Kindaichi Case Book: Black Magic Murder Case ( Kindaichi Shōnen no Jikenbo: Kuro Majutsu Satsujin Jiken-hen ) video anime.

Finally, the string of The [email protected] voice actress marriages continues with Yuka Ōtsubo announcing her marriage via her agency's website. Her partner is a 29-year-old man outside the entertainment industry. (His age was specified because his name is a common one that could be easily mistaken among many names in the industry.)

Ōtsubo played Kanako Mimura in The [email protected] Cinderella Girls . She also played Kyōko Toshinō in Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily and Tami Nishimikado in Hanayamata .